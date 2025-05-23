S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after acquiring an additional 160,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

