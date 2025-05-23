Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

