Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Stride has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

