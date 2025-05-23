Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.
LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stride Price Performance
Shares of LRN stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Stride has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.