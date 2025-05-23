TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

TeraWulf Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $160,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $585,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 20.9% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 673,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 47.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 793,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

