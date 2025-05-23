Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $289.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $341.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.09. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 404.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.