Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 29,189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,640,000 after purchasing an additional 808,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

