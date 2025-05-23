Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
