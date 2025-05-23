The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,183 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of CPB opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

