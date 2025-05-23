The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $60.85 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

