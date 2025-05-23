Tidemark LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tidemark LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 305,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $128,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,497,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Finally, M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,743 shares of company stock worth $58,375,673. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $454.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average is $413.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

