Top Financial Stocks To Watch Today – May 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Discover Financial Services, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services, such as banks, insurance firms, investment managers and brokerage houses. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the profits and risks associated with lending, underwriting, asset management and related activities in the economy. Because their performance often tracks interest rates and economic cycles, financial stocks can be more sensitive to market fluctuations than some other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $13.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,042,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,095. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 38,828,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,677,367. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

