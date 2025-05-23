TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

