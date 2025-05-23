TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.20.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,748.33. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,642 shares of company stock worth $1,651,737. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

