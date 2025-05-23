TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Cut to Hold at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

