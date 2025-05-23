Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 128,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 217,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

