US Capital Advisors Predicts Targa Resources Q4 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

TRGP opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average is $187.88. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $113.65 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,584,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,529,820,000 after purchasing an additional 423,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

