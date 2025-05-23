US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.78. 95,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 52,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1645 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.