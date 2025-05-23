US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.78. 95,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 52,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1645 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

