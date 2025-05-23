Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,007,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $312.53 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.83 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.06.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

