Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,133 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

