Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Viasat by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

