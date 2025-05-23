Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Viasat by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Up 0.7%

VSAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

