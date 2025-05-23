Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of VTLE opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at $962,141.49. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

