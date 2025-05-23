Wall Street Zen Downgrades Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

WTF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Waton Financial has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions.

