Wall Street Zen Downgrades Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Waton Financial Price Performance
WTF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Waton Financial has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
About Waton Financial
