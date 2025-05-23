William Blair Has Negative Outlook of NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 393.4% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 191,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 77,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

