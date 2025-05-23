William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for RH Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s FY2027 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in RH by 69.1% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 193,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

