WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.94. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

