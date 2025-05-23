WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIYGet Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.94. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIYFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

