Wolfe Research Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $390.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $501.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UNH stock opened at $296.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

