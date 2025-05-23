Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XERS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

