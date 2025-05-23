XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

XPEL Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XPEL by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. LHM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in XPEL by 79.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

