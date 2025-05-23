XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

XTI Aerospace Trading Up 15.5%

XTI Aerospace stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. XTI Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $507.50.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 874.43% and a negative return on equity of 2,142.63%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XTI Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XTI Aerospace by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 623,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XTI Aerospace by 5,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746,730 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

