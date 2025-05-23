Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.17. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,334 shares traded.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

