Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ZVRA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 3,001,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 649,495 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.