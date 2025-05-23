Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

