Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

