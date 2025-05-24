10,619 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock worth $7,504,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $171.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

