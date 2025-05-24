11,127 Shares in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth $9,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Articles

