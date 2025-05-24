14,010 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

