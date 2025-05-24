16,611 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Blue Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

