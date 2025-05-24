30,900 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,056 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ADT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after purchasing an additional 523,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

