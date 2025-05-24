39,100 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIN. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,575,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,362 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,232,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,759,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE MIN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0196 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.