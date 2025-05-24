4,750 Shares in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

