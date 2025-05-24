51,011 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,270,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE CON opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.