8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 252,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 4.8%

EGHT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Read Our Latest Report on 8X8

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.