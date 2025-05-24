ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,596 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,316. This represents a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.