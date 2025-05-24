Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$2.77. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 268,121 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

