Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.95. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 5,461 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

