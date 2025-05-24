Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.43 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

