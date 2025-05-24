American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.72 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

