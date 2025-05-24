Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 967,926 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.01 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.