Analysts Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Target Price at $31.55

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AS stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -265.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.