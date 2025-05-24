Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT at $10.60

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Wall Street Zen cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,286,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

