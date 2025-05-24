Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 93,149,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 16,958,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Insider Activity at Arcadium Lithium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of Arcadium Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,362,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadium Lithium by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadium Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadium Lithium by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcadium Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

